Man, 19, killed, another critical after shooting in Grand Crossing on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side, Chicago police said.

According to police, the two men were walking in the 1400-block of East 69th Place around 10:45 p.m. when an unknown offender got out of a black SUV and fired shots.

The 19-year-old was struck in the head and upper body, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The 23-year-old was struck in the back and also transported to UofC Medical Center, police said. He is in critical condition.

No further victim information has been released at this time.

No one is in custody.

Area Central Detectives are investigating.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagogrand crossingfatal shootinggun violencechicago violenceman killed
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Show More
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News