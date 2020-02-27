Man, 19, killed, another critical after shooting in Grand Crossing on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 19-year-old man was killed and a 23-year-old man was critically injured Wednesday night in a shooting in Grand Crossing on the South Side, Chicago police said.According to police, the two men were walking in the 1400-block of East 69th Place around 10:45 p.m. when an unknown offender got out of a black SUV and fired shots.The 19-year-old was struck in the head and upper body, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.The 23-year-old was struck in the back and also transported to UofC Medical Center, police said. He is in critical condition.No further victim information has been released at this time.No one is in custody.Area Central Detectives are investigating.