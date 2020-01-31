2 men shot while riding in vehicle in Morgan Park, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Two men were shot while riding in a vehicle in Morgan Park on the Far South Side Thursday, police said.They were westbound in the 1200 block of West 115th Street at about 6:30 p.m. when a vehicle pulled up and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said. The vehicle the men were in then crashed in a vacant lot.The men, 19 and 23, were each struck in the shoulder and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. Their conditions were stabilized.Area South detectives were investigating.