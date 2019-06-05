2 shot in unincorporated Des Plaines

UNINCORPORATED DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Des Plaines Tuesday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

Cook County Sheriff's Police officers responded to a reported shooting at about 9:19 p.m. in the 10000-block of Linda Lane, police said. The found a male victim and a female victim who were both found shot.

The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Both victims were alert and remain hospitalized Wednesday morning, police said.

There was a report that an offender who may have been armed was barricaded inside one of the units in the complex, police said. A Hostage, Barricade and Terrorist team was called to the scene and made entry to the unit and no one was located inside.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
des plainescook countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Community mourns store owner killed in Will Co. home invasion
Police remove body from Chicago River near Goose Island
Illinois, Lake County sue silicone plant after fatal blast
Mega Millions lottery jackpot at $530M
Jussie Smollett not returning for final season of 'Empire'
CA man has Swastika symbol molded in front yard, some neighbors upset
'Most annoying' award appears to mock student with autism
Show More
Cuba restrictions take effect following travel ban
Chicago Weather: Rain leaves drivers stranded on flooded streets
Pa. woman found dead days before couple at same resort
Rihanna named world's richest female musician: Forbes
Southwest Airlines launches 72-hour sale with fares under $100
More TOP STORIES News