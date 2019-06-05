2 shot in unincorporated Des Plaines

UNINCORPORATED DES PLAINES, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting in unincorporated Des Plaines Tuesday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.Cook County Sheriff's Police officers responded to a reported shooting at about 9:19 p.m. in the 10000-block of Linda Lane, police said. The found a male victim and a female victim who were both found shot.The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment. Both victims were alert and remain hospitalized Wednesday morning, police said.There was a report that an offender who may have been armed was barricaded inside one of the units in the complex, police said. A Hostage, Barricade and Terrorist team was called to the scene and made entry to the unit and no one was located inside.An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.