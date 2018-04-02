2 shot in vacant lot near Blue Line station

Two people sustained gunshot wounds near a CTA station Monday evening, authorities said.According to officials, a boy, 17, and a man, 36, were shot in a vacant lot in the 4000 block of West Congress Parkway when an unknown driver opened fire. The boy was shot in the back and the man was shot in the hand, officials said.Both victims were transported to the hospital in good condition, officials said.Authorities said trains were bypassing the Pulaski station during the investigation. Trains have since resumed making regular stops at the station.No one is in custody.