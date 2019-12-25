2 shot, including 7-year-old girl, at Brighton Park home on Christmas

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl was shot inside a home in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Christmas morning, police said.

The girl was attending a family gathering in the 3500-block of South Washtenaw Avenue when police said someone on the sidewalk fired shots inside the home Wednesday at about 1:37 a.m.

The girl was wounded in the abdomen and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

A 38-year-old man was also shot in the attack. The man walked into St. Anthony's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition, police said.

Stroger Hospital released a statement saying the girl's family is "grateful for the outpouring of love and support" and that they are requesting privacy at this time.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a statement about the shooting on Twitter.

"As we gather for the holiday, we renew our commitment to protect our children from harm. Praying for the young girl struck by a bullet in Brighton Park," she wrote.



Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
