2 shot, including 7-year-old girl, at Brighton Park home on Christmas

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 7-year-old girl was shot inside a home in Chicago's Brighton Park neighborhood on Christmas morning, police said.The girl was attending a family gathering in the 3500-block of South Washtenaw Avenue when police said someone on the sidewalk fired shots inside the home Wednesday at about 1:37 a.m.The girl was wounded in the abdomen and transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.A 38-year-old man was also shot in the attack. The man walked into St. Anthony's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg and was transferred to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition, police said.Stroger Hospital released a statement saying the girl's family is "grateful for the outpouring of love and support" and that they are requesting privacy at this time.Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a statement about the shooting on Twitter."As we gather for the holiday, we renew our commitment to protect our children from harm. Praying for the young girl struck by a bullet in Brighton Park," she wrote.Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.