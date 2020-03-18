2 shot, including teen, in Logan Square alley

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO -- Two people, including a 17-year-old boy, were shot Tuesday in Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

The teen was in a vehicle with a 21-year-old man about 6:53 P.M. when another male walked up to them in an alley in the 3200 block of West Wellington Avenue, Chicago police said. He opened fire and hit the teen in the leg and the man in the arm and hip.

The boy and the man were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where they were both stabilized, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
