Orland Park shooting near day care injures 2 in possible road rage incident

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon near a day care in south suburban Orland Park.

The shooting happened near 143rd Street and Will Cook Road, Orland Park police said.

"Upon preliminary investigation, it appears to be two vehicles involved potentially in a road rage incident,' said Orland Park Police Chief Joseph Mitchell.

A 31-year-old woman and 23-year-old man from Blue Island were taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooter left the scene, heading north in a black Ford, possibly a Ford Fusion, with spoke wheels, no front license plate, and dark tinted windows, police said.

"The occupants within the vehicle shot approximate seven rounds into the gray Hyundai resulting with two people being struck," Chief Mitchell said.

Police said the shooting was targeted and there is no danger to the general public. No further details have been released.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
