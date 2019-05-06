2 shot on CTA Red Line Argyle platform, police say; trains not stopping at Argyle

CTA Red and Purple Line trains are bypassing the Argyle station after after two people were shot on the platform in the city's Uptown neighborhood, police said.

One victim was taken to a local hospital in serious condition, and the other victim is in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were not immediately clear.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the area around the shooting is heavily saturated in high definition crime cameras and detectives are currently reviewing digital evidence.

CTA Red Line and Purple Line trains are running with delays following the shooting, and are not stopping at the Argyle station, CTA officials said.


