2 shot on CTA bus on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said two people were shot on a CTA bus on the city's South Side Monday evening.Police said the shooting happened on a northbound 75 bus in the 7600-block of South State Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood at about 6:17 p.m.According to police, there was an altercation between a 35-year-old man, and an 18-year-old man and woman on the bus. During the altercation, the 35-year-old pulled out a gun and shot the victims.The 18-year-old man was struck in the chest, arm and stomach. The 18-year-old woman was struck in the underarm. Both were taken to University of Chicago Hospital where their conditions were stabilized.Police are questioning a person of interest, and said there were multiple witnesses on the bus at the time of the shooting.Area South detectives are investigating.