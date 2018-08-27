2 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway; Outbound express lanes closed

Two men were shot early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway on the South Side.Officers responded to the shooting shortly after 1 a.m. in the outbound lanes of the expressway at Garfield Boulevard, according to Illinois State police.Two men were transported with gunshot wounds to the University of Chicago Medical Center, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said. Their conditions were not released.A woman who showed up shortly after the shooting was heard crying, "My brother's dead."On the shoulder of the expressway, an SUV was crashed into a median wall with its airbags deployed. The driver's side airbag was covered with blood and a single bullet hole could be seen in the windshield.Blood was splattered on the ground nearby.Outbound express lanes are closed for the investigation. Local lanes on the Dan Ryan were closed briefly for the investigation before reopening.Details about the shooting were not immediately available.