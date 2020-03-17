expressway shooting

Dan Ryan shooting: 2 shot in inbound lanes at 79th Street, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people were reportedly shot while traveling on the Dan Ryan Expressway on Chicago's South Side Monday evening.

Citing preliminary reports, Illinois State Police said two people being treated for gunshot wounds at a local area hospital said they were struck by gunfire while traveling in the northbound lanes of the I-94 near 79th Street around 6:27 p.m.
Both victims have non-life threatening injuries, police said. No further information on their conditions was available.

Police said all northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were closed for the investigation, with all northbound traffic exiting at 87th Street.
