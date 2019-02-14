2 shot on Kennedy Expressway on North Side

A man and woman were shot on the Kennedy Expressway, leading to lane closures Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:29 a.m. near the Diversey Avenue exit, police said. A 19-year-old man was shot twice and hospitalized in serious but stable condition and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her leg and transported to a hospital.Police officers were seen searching the roadway for shell casings. No one is in custody, police said.All local lanes of the inbound Kennedy at Diversey Avenue and the Diversey slip ramp from the express lanes to the local lanes were closed. They reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.. Inbound express lanes were not closed.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Illinois State Police at 847-294-4400.