2 shot on Kennedy Expressway; IB local lanes reopened at Diversey

EMBED </>More Videos

A reported shooting has led police to close the local lanes of the inbound Kennedy Expressway at Diversey Avenue.

CHICAGO (WLS) --
A man and woman were shot on the Kennedy Expressway, leading to lane closures Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.

All local lanes of the inbound Kennedy at Diversey Avenue and the Diversey slip ramp from the express lanes to the local lanes were closed and reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.. Inbound express lanes were not closed.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check conditions on the ABC7 Traffic Map

Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:29 a.m. near the Diversey Avenue exit, police said. A 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were wounded and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the Chicago Fire Department said. The man was in serious condition and the woman was in fair-to-serious condition, CFD said.
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check conditions on the ABC7 Traffic Map

Police officers were seen searching the roadway for shell casings. No one is in custody, police said.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
expressway shootingtrafficChicagoLogan Square
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke's wife to speak out after former officer beaten in Conn. prison
Falling ice leads to downtown street closures
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and mild with few sprinkles on Valentine's Day
Remembering the Parkland victims one year later
Cmdr. Paul Bauer's sisters remember him on anniversary of death
'My battery is low and it's getting dark': Opportunity's last message to scientists
'Zombie deer' disease found in 17 Illinois counties, 24 states
See the most romantic hotels in the U.S.
Show More
What do your Valentine's Day flowers really mean?
Harvest Bible Chapel fires founder James MacDonald
Chicago is nation's most corrupt big city, report finds
Portage mother accused of leaving kids home alone without water, heat
More News