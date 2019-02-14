2 shot on Kennedy Expressway; IB local lanes reopened at Diversey

A man and woman were shot on the Kennedy Expressway, leading to lane closures Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.All local lanes of the inbound Kennedy at Diversey Avenue and the Diversey slip ramp from the express lanes to the local lanes were closed and reopened shortly before 6:30 a.m.. Inbound express lanes were not closed.Police said the shooting was reported at about 3:29 a.m. near the Diversey Avenue exit, police said. A 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were wounded and transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the Chicago Fire Department said. The man was in serious condition and the woman was in fair-to-serious condition, CFD said.Police officers were seen searching the roadway for shell casings. No one is in custody, police said.