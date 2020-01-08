2 shot on Lake Shore Drive in Gold Coast

Police cars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were shot while driving on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood Wednesday morning, police said.

The victims were in a Pontiac driving south in the 1000-block of North Lake Shore Drive at about 1 a.m. when police said a silver sedan pulled alongside the car and someone inside fired shots.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 24-year-odl man was shot in his left side, police said. Both victims were taken to Stroger Hospital in stable condition.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.
