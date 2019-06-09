2 shot, one in critical condition in Chicago Lawn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near a barber shop in the 6800 block of South Western Avenue, early Sunday morning.

On arrival, officers discovered one 49-year-old man lying outside on the sidewalk with gunshot wounds to the face, shoulder, chest and back. Officers also discovered a 32-year-old man inside the establishment with a gunshot wound to the back.

Both men were transported to Christ Medical Center. Police say the victim with a gunshot wound to the head is in critical condition.

Police say there are currently no witnesses to the incident and neither victim was able to communicate to responding officers due to their condition.

Officers are still investigating the surrounding area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
