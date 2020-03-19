Dan Ryan Expressway lanes reopen after 2 shot while driving, Illinois State Police say

Illinois State Police are investigating after two people were shot Wednesday night while driving on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Fuller Park on the South Side, police said.

According to ISP, around 7:05 p.m. shots were fired on the inbound Dan Ryan near Pershing Road.

A man and a woman were transported to local hospitals in serious condition, Chicago Fire officials said.

No further victim information was released at this time.

All inbound lanes were closed between 43rd and 35th Streets and police said northbound local traffic was rerouted at 43rd St.

All lanes reopened around 10:30 p.m., ISP said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoexpressway shootingillinois state police
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Oak Park residents ordered to shelter in place amid COVID-19 outbreak
What to know about Illinois' 288 COVID-19 cases
Illinois' COVID-19 cases rise to 288, including 1 death
Trump signs coronavirus aid package with paid sick leave
Boy, 8, dies from complications after 2011 fatal shooting of pregnant mother
Boy, 17, found fatally shot in Austin on West Side: police
COVID-19 increases food insecurity in Chicago suburbs
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Showers, strong storms Thursday
With COVID-19 supplies scarce, doctors scrape to protect themselves
Wife of Hobart pastor critically hospitalized with COVID-19
Restaurants feel impact of lost business amid COVID-19 crisis
46 sick in Willowbrook nursing home COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News