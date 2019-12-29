2 shot while inside home in Auburn Gresham on South Side, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man and a woman were shot while inside a home in Auburn Gresham Saturday night, Chicago police said.Police said a 63-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were injured in the 7700 block of S. Wood Saturday around 7 p.m.The man was shot in the abdomen and taken to Christ Hospital in good condition. The woman was shot in the wrist and transported to Holy Cross Hospital in good condition.Police suspect the shots were fired at the home from an alley.No offenders are in custody at this time, according to CPD.Area South Detectives are investigating.