2 South Loop robberies reported minutes apart Wednesday night

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating two armed robberies reported within minutes of each other in the South Loop Wednesday night.The first incident occurred at about 10:02 p.m. in the 200-block of South Michigan Avenue. Police said a 42-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a robber approached him from behind and demanded his coast.The man complied with the robber, who fled south on Michigan Avenue in a red Range Rover.At about 10:11 p.m., police said two men, ages 26 and 41, were walking in the 200-block of East 13th Street when police said two male robbers, between 16 and 26 years old, approached.The robbers demanded property from the victims, who complied and gave them their luxury watches, wallets, cash, cell phones and coats, police said.One of the robbers was armed with a handgun, police said. They then fled in a waiting red Range Rover Sport that fled westbound on 13th Street and southbound on Michigan Avenue.In both robberies, the victims were unharmed. Area Central detectives are investigating and are looking into the possibility that the robberies are related. No one is in custody.