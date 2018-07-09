2 stabbed, 1 fatally, after fight on CTA bus

EMBED </>More Videos

Chicago police said two people were stabbed, one of them fatally, in an incident that began on a CTA bus in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Monday night. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Chicago police said two people were stabbed, one of them fatally, in an incident that began on a CTA bus in the city's Washington Park neighborhood Monday night.

Police said a 37-year-old man and a woman of unknown age were arguing on the bus in the 0-100 block of East 63rd Street when the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in his upper right shoulder.

The man fled the bus and the woman followed, police said. A struggle ensued and then the man was able to take the knife from the woman and began stabbing her, according to police.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. The woman was taken to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What prompted the argument was not clear, but police said they do not believe the incident was domestic.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingCTAbusChicagoWashington Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen pleads guilty, implicates Trump in hush-money scheme
Sleeping Chicago police officers facing disciplinary action
Police investigating attack on Merrillville priest as hate crime
Beach Hazard in effect for Lake Michigan Tuesday after weekend drownings
Venezuela earthquake measures at 7.3 magnitude
Show More
'One of worst DUI offenders in the US' pleads guilty in Cook County court
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Toddlers survive 2 days alone after mom dies in car crash
Wife of longtime Boeing worker shot in Englewood seeks answers
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News