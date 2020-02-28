2 Illinois state troopers injured in Bishop Ford Freeway crash

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two Illinois State Police troopers were injured in a crash on the Bishop Ford Freeway Friday morning, police said.Police said the troopers were responding to a crash on I-94 northbound at 115th Street when two Illinois State Police cars became involved in a crash in the southbound lanes of I-94 at 111th Street at about 9:10 a.m.Both troopers were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.