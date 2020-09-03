2 suspects in custody after south suburban manhunt, Calumet City police say

HARVEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Two suspects were taken into custody after a manhunt involving Illinois State Police in the south suburbs Thursday afternoon.Calumet City police said an officer on patrol spotted a black SUV that had been reported stolen in Chicago. The vehicle was also wanted in connection with a previous shooting incident in Calumet City.When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled the scene. Responding officers pursued the vehicle until it crashed into another vehicle on 147th Street just east of I-57.Police said both vehicles were damaged in the crash, but no injuries were reported.The occupants of the fleeing vehicle fled on foot after the crash, police said.Chopper7 was live over a neighborhood in Harvey where police were going house-to-house searching for the suspect.Two suspects were taken into custody with the assistance of several other police agencies.