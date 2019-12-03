Man abducted, robbed in New Lenox; case thought to be related to Frankfort robbery, police say

Officers believe that the suspects involved in the New Lenox robbery were the same individuals involved in the Frankfort robbery.

NEW LENOX, Ill. -- A New Lenox man was robbed at gunpoint and abducted Friday in the southwest suburb, making him the second such victim in two weeks, the Will's County sheriff's office said.Officers responded to a residence in New Lenox about 8 a.m. for reports of a missing man, the Will County sheriff's office said. After speaking with family members, officers learned the man was leaving home for work around 6 a.m. and was abducted from his driveway.Around 11:10 a.m., officers were notified that the missing man had been dropped off in Indiana and was found unharmed, police said.They learned that four men wearing ski masks forced the man into an SUV at gunpoint, and forced him to remain inside the vehicle as they made several stops at stores to purchase items using his bank card.Frankfort police reported a similar incident Nov. 16 involving a woman who was approached about 5:50 a.m. as she was at an ATM at a bank in the 20800 block of South LaGrande Road, police said.She was forced to access her accounts and withdraw cash and, like the man, was driven around for hours in her vehicle with three masked men as they stopped at several stores to buy items using her bank cards.The woman was not harmed and was dropped off in Chicago with her vehicle, police said.Officers believe that the suspects involved in the New Lenox robbery were the same individuals involved in the Frankfort robbery, and were fully masked as they shopped in stores to avoid a fraud alert.The Will County sheriff's office and Frankfort police are asking anyone who has information to call 815-727-8574 or 815-469-9435.