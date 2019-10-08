2 teen girls killed in Hammond crash involving semi

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- Two teenage girls were killed in a crash involving a car and a semi-truck in Hammond Monday night.The crash occurred at 108th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard, police said. Hammond police said two passengers in a vehicle that crashed with the semi were pronounced dead at the scene.The victims have been identified to the Lake County (Ind.) Coroner's Office as 17-year-old Emely Perez and 18-year-old Mia Rodriguez, both from Chicago. The coroner's office said both girls died from blunt force trauma.Hammond police said that the driver of the vehicle the teens were passengers in was hospitalized. The driver of the truck received minor injuries, police said.The cause of the crash is under investigation. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.