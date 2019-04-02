Disasters & Accidents

2 teenage boys electrocuted while rescuing dog from canal in Northern California

Authorities in Northern California say two teenage boys died after they were electrocuted while trying to rescue a dog from an irrigation canal at an orchard. (California Highway Patrol)

DIXON, Calif. -- Authorities in California say two teenage boys were electrocuted while trying to rescue a dog from an irrigation canal at an orchard.

KTXL-TV reports the Solano County sheriff's office says that when they walked into a canal Monday in Dixon to save the dog, one of the boys touched a nearby electrified gate.

The California Highway Patrol says first responders found the teens in a nearby field. It is unclear who pulled them from the water.

The boys were taken to a hospital where they died. Their names have not been released.

Dixon High School Principal Stephanie Marquez says they were students of the school and that counseling services will be available for their classmates Tuesday.

The sheriff's office says the dog survived.
