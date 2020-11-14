Chicago weekend gun violence leaves 7 shot, 2 fatally across city, including 2 teens

12-year-old in serious condition after shot in Roseland

Teen shot after fight in South Loop Portillo's drive-thru

More weekend shootings

CHICAGO -- Two people have been killed and seven others injured, including a 16-year-old and 12-year-old, in shootings across Chicago so far this weekend.The latest shooting put a 12-year-old boy in the hospital.A 12-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Roseland on the South Side.The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the chest Saturday evening near 105th Street and Langley Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department spokesman Frank Velez.Police said a 13-year-old boy was handling a weapon inside the residence when the weapon discharged.The boy was taken to Comer Children's Hospital in serious condition, Velez said.The weapon was recovered from the scene and the 13-year-old boy was taken in for questioning, police said.The shooting remains under investigation.A teenage boy was shot Friday night during a fight outside the Portillo's restaurant in the South Loop.The 16-year-old was in a vehicle in a parking lot shortly after 11 p.m. in the 500-block of West Taylor Street when he got into an altercation with someone in a black Jeep behind him who honked his horn at him, according to Chicago police.A police source said the incident happened in the drive-thru of Portillo's, 520 W. Taylor.They got out of their cars and started to fight before the male suspect pulled out a gun and shot the teen in the leg, police said.The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Austin on the West Side, police said.He was on the sidewalk about 8:05 p.m. in the 5600-block of West Madison Street when someone fired shots, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.The 28-year-old was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office identified him as February Burage, a resident of Bloomingdale.Area Five detectives are investigating.A 27-year-old man was wounded in a shooting Saturday afternoon in Lawndale on the West Side.He was outside a home about 3:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of South Springfield Avenue when someone fired shots, striking him in the groin area, Chicago police said. The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition.About an hour earlier, a 26-year-old woman was shot inside an apartment in Austin.She was inside an apartment in the 5500 block of West Washington Boulevard when she heard a sound coming from the outside of the residence, Chicago police said. She opened the door and saw a man, who then pulled out a gun and fired shots at her. She was struck in the right leg and taken to Stroger Hospital, where her condition was stabilized.