2 teen boys in custody after shots fired at Chicago officers in South Austin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenage boys are in custody after allegedly firing shots at Chicago officers in the South Austin neighborhood Sunday, police said.The shooting occurred in the 800 block of North Waller Avenue at about 7:15 p.m., Chicago police said.Officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the West Side neighborhood Sunday. When officers arrived, two boys, ages 14 and 16, ran in an alley and fired shots toward officers.No one was injured.Police said two weapons were recovered at the scene.No other details about the shooting or any pending charges are known at this time.The incident comes after an off-duty Chicago police officer had to dodge gunshots on the North Side Sunday morning.The exchange of gunfire occurred in the 5200 block of North Lawler at around 8:30 a.m., police said.Officers said the officer was on his way to work when he noticed two individuals tampering with a parked vehicle. The officer identified himself and then one of the suspects shot at him.The officer returned fire, striking the suspect in the hip.The suspects fled in a car. No one is in custody.The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting. The officer involved has been placed on desk duty during the investigation.