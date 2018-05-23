2 teens charged in murder of young mom with ties to Blue Island over cell phone

Two boys, ages 13 and 14, are accused of killing a young mother in Fort Worth, Texas. She has family in Blue Island. (WLS)

FORT WORTH, Texas --
Two boys, ages 13 and 14, are accused of killing a young mother in Fort Worth, Texas. Yesenia Gutierrez has family in south suburban Blue Island.

Police said she was home with her 3-year-old when the teens burst into her apartment.

One of the boys told police they're part of a gang and they thought it would be an easy hit. But Gutierrez fought back and was shot twice.

"When you take a life you can't get that back. Property and stuff, stolen cars, that stuff, whatever it may be, of material, you can get that again. But you can't get a life back," said Abdul Chappell, an anti-gang activist who spoke with KTVT.

Police found the handgun used in the robbery and arrested the teens.

They apparently only got away with the woman's cell phone.
