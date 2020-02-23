2 teens charged in Sauganash carjacking: police

Two teenagers have been charged in connection with a carjacking Friday in Sauganash on the North Side.The boys, 14 and 16, have not been named because they are juveniles, Chicago police said. The 14-year-old has been charged with a felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle and a misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an accident.The 16-year-old faces a misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing in a vehicle, police said.They were identified as being involved in a carjacking about 6:55 p.m. Friday in the 5900 block of North Sauganash Lane, police said. The boys allegedly approached a 71-year-old as he was parking his 2010 Toyota sedan, punched him in the face, threw him to the ground, stole the keys to the car and drove off.About 11:35 a.m. the next day, police on patrol in the 6300 block of South Morgan Street saw the boys driving the stolen car with a flat tire, police said. When officers tried to curb the car, the boys jumped out while it was moving and attempted to run but were arrested after a short chase.The 14-year-old boy is due in juvenile court Sunday, police said. The 16-year-old is due in juvenile court March 16.