Homicide investigation underway after 2 teens found dead in NW Ind. home

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- The Lake County, Indiana, Sheriff's Department said it has opened a homicide investigation after two teens were found dead in a home.The sheriff said they responded to a home Friday on the outskirts of Gary and Griffith after the girlfriend of one of the teens called 911 just before noon. She told operators she had been trying to get in touch with her boyfriend, but he hadn't responded.Finally, she went to his home in the 3900-block of West 51st Avenue in unincorporated Calumet Township. There, she found both teens unresponsive.Sheriff's officers said when they entered the home they found the two 17-year-old boys inside, both dead.Police said the two victims were friends. A double homicide investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released.