2 teens in custody, 1 at large after Portage woman fatally shot, dumped in abandoned Gary school

GARY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two teens are in custody and a third is at large in connection with the death of a woman from Portage, Ind. who was found dead in an abandoned school in Gary Thursday, police said.Portage police said a missing person alert was issued after 27-year-old Adriana Saucedo did not show up for work Wednesday. Police said she had met a 15-year-old boy on Facebook and made an arrangement with him to buy marijuana.Police said Saucedo was picked up from her home at 7 p.m. Tuesday by the 15-year-old and two other boys, ages 16 and 17. Saucedo sent a Facebook message about 15 minutes later saying that she and the person she was with would be stopping for gas, police said.Saucedo was then shot inside the vehicle in an apparent robbery and her body was dumped in the abandoned Norton Elementary School in the 1500-block of Harrison Boulevard in Gary, police said.The 15-year-old and 16-year-old suspects are in custody while the 17-year-old suspect remains at large Friday, police said. The 15-year-old is currently being detained at the Porter County Juvenile Detention Facility and the 16-year-old is being detained at the Lake County Juvenile Detention Facility.