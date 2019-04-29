2 teens, 15 and 19, shot in Palatine

Two teenagers, ages 15 and 19, were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in north suburban Palatine, police said.

PALATINE, Ill. (WLS) -- Two teenagers, ages 15 and 19, were wounded in a shooting Sunday night in north suburban Palatine, police said.

Police officers were sent to the scene in the 1900-block of North Green Lane at about 11:45 p.m. after a report of gunshots., police said. Officers found a 19-year-old man and 15-year-old boy, wounded at the scene.

Both teens were transported to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, police said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Palatine police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Palatine Police Department at (847) 359-9000 or Palatine/Inverness Crime Stoppers at (847) 590-7867.
