2 teens shot near Julian High School on South Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teens, ages 19 and 16, were wounded in a shooting near Julian High School Thursday morning, Chicago police said.A 19-year-old man and 16-year-old girl were in the 1000-block of West 103rd Street at about 8:40 a.m. when police said a small tan SUV with four people inside approached. Someone got out of the car and opened fire, hitting the two teens.The man was wounded in the mouth and transported to Christ Hospital in serious condition. The girl suffered a graze wound on the left calf and transported to Roseland Hospital in good condition.No one is in custody, Area South detectives are investigating.