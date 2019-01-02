2 teens shot on Near West Side

CHICAGO --
Two teenagers were shot Wednesday evening on the Near West Side.

The two 17-year-olds were shot about 6 p.m. in the 2100 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to Chicago police.

One was shot in their upper body and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. The other was shot in the arm and was taken to the same hospital, where their condition was stabilized, police said.

Neither of their genders were immediately known.

The circumstances of the shooting weren't yet known. Area Central detectives were investigating.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingteen shotchicago police departmentChicagoNear West Side
Top Stories
Man charged in shooting of US postal worker in Elk Grove Village
Chicago police officer dies by suicide on NW Side
Video of Chicago officer shooting man allegedly armed with gun released
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Fundraiser held for families of fallen Chicago police officers
Netflix: Do not hurt yourselves doing 'Bird Box Challenge'
Meet the newest Girl Scout cookie, Caramel Chocolate Chip
Man devastated by quadruple murder: 'You took my life away'
Show More
Underwood, Casten have priorities ready ahead of Congress swearing-in
Chicago's top 5 biggest snowstorms
Chipotle launches keto, paleo-friendly 'Lifestyle Bowls'
Alderman Munoz arrested for domestic violence incident, police say
More News