2 toddlers found walking alone overnight in South Shore, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two toddlers were found walking alone in the cold early Wednesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to CPD.A driver in the 7200-block of South Jeffery Boulevard saw the girl and boy, about 2 and 3 years old, and alerted authorities about 12:30 a.m.The girl was wearing a coat and boots, but the boy had no coat, Chicago police said.They were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and are expected to be OK.It was not immediately clear later Wednesday morning if their parents or guardian had been located. Police said the children were unable to tell officers their names.DCFS has also been notified, Chicago police said.