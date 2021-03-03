toddler

2 toddlers found walking alone overnight in South Shore, Chicago police say

DCFS has also been notified, CPD says
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two toddlers were found walking alone in the cold early Wednesday morning in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood, according to CPD.

A driver in the 7200-block of South Jeffery Boulevard saw the girl and boy, about 2 and 3 years old, and alerted authorities about 12:30 a.m.

The girl was wearing a coat and boots, but the boy had no coat, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Valparaiso girl, 5, waits in cold for 2 hours after taking school bus home instead of getting daycare pickup

They were taken to Comer Children's Hospital and are expected to be OK.

It was not immediately clear later Wednesday morning if their parents or guardian had been located. Police said the children were unable to tell officers their names.

DCFS has also been notified, Chicago police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorechildrentoddler
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TODDLER
Baby killer released from prison early moves to Crystal Lake
Elgin man convicted in toddler's 1997 murder to be released from prison early
Toddler's secret 'man cave' is so relatable
Target toddler boots recalled after receiving hazard complaints
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gas station shooting may leave girl, 11, paralyzed for life
Illinois students to receive debit cards for monthly food assistance
More than 100K United Center vaccine appointments open Thursday
IDES issues reported for extended Illinois unemployment benefits
Cook County Health says texts asking for vaccine card are legit
Dolly Parton gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
New concerns about 'lethal,' 'persistent' threat of white supremacist domestic extremism
Show More
Chicago high school students wonder if they will return to classroom this school year
US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting U.S.-led coalition troops
Rapper T.I. and wife Tiny deny sexual assault allegations
Chicago man jumps into Lake Michigan every day
Which IL residents are getting COVID vaccines? Map by county
More TOP STORIES News