2 toddlers struck by train in Portage, Indiana

Two young children were struck by a train Tuesday morning in northwest Indiana, according to a CSX spokesperson.That spokesperson said the train struck the children at 10:30 a.m. west of Willowcreek Road near Portage Avenue in Portage, Ind. The Porter County coroner was called to the scene.A representative from Woodland Village Mobile Home Park, which is located near the scene, said the toddlers live in the park with their parents. They were reportedly walking in the area when they were hit.Police issued a public safety alert on the department's Facebook page around 10:15 a.m. Portage Police Chief Troy Williams said Willowcreek Road and Portage Avenue are blocked by the train.An investigation is underway. CSX personnel are on the scene, assisting Porter County first responders."Our thoughts are with all involved in this tragic incident," CSX said in a statement.Drivers should avoid the area. Williams said it is unclear when the train will begin moving again.ABC7 Eyewitness News will update this story as more information is made available.