2 treated after hazmat situation at Lincolnshire apartment complex pool

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials said two people are being treated for exposure to toxic fumes as the result of a hazmat situation at a community pool at an apartment complex in Lincolnshire.

The Lincolnshire Police Department said officers responded to a community pool at 445 Village Green at about 2:20 p.m. for reports of an unresponsive woman and man. When officers arrived, they found the two victims unconscious but breathing. They were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition.

Police said their initial investigation suggests there was possibly a chlorine leak or a carbon monoxide leak from recent servicing to the pool. The situation is being treated as a hazmat situation, police said.

Several first responders were evaluated for exposure to the chemical as well, police said.

Residents in the immediate area have been notified and are being asked to stay indoors with their windows closed and ventilation systems off until told otherwise.

The hazmat situation was ongoing as of 4:45 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lincolnshirehazmatpool
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Judge rules to unseal records in Jussie Smollett case
Robert Serritella found guilty of 1992 murder of Skokie teen
Man acquitted of killing toddler, dumping dismembered body in lagoon
Visitation for murdered Pilsen woman begins Thursday
Police search for suspect after attempted child luring
WWII vet gets surprise reunion at book signing
'Miracle' med student survives 6 brain surgeries, set to graduate next year
Show More
Fla. man arrested after crashing beach wedding
Special education teacher charged with selling cocaine
Chicago banker indicted on bribery charge connected to pursuit of Trump administration post
1 charged after Whitney Young HS teacher carjacked in staff parking lot
Ayesha Curry responds to infant son body shaming
More TOP STORIES News