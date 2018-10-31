2 trick-or-treaters struck in Libertyville hit-and-run, 1 injured, witnesses say

NEW: I’m in Libertyville tonight where a 10 year old boy was hit by a car while trick or treating. Friends say he is ok but was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center. Car did NOT stop. More at 10 on @ABC7Chicago. — Rob Elgas (@RobElgasABC7) November 1, 2018

Two young trick-or-treaters were struck and one was injured in a hit-and-run incident in north suburban Libertyville Wednesday night, according to witnesses.The mother of one of the boys said her son and his best friend were trick or treating in the 200-block of Pond Ridge Road when a car came speeding down the street and ended up on the curb. The car struck a mailbox and then the boys, the mother said.The mother said her son was not hurt, but is shaken up. The other boy was taken to Condell Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.Police have not released any details about the car involved in the incident.