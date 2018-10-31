2 trick-or-treaters struck in Libertyville hit-and-run, 1 injured, witnesses say

(via Captured News)

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) --
Two young trick-or-treaters were struck and one was injured in a hit-and-run incident in north suburban Libertyville Wednesday night, according to witnesses.

The mother of one of the boys said her son and his best friend were trick or treating in the 200-block of Pond Ridge Road when a car came speeding down the street and ended up on the curb. The car struck a mailbox and then the boys, the mother said.

The mother said her son was not hurt, but is shaken up. The other boy was taken to Condell Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials said.


Police have not released any details about the car involved in the incident.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hit and runchild injuredtrick or treatLibertyville
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Boy, 4, from Chicago found dead in Missouri
1 injured in South Side police-involved shooting
Suburban park district police chief accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women without their consent
Driver charged in deaths of 3 siblings at Ind. bus stop said she did not recognize school bus lights
53 suburban Cook County polling places changed for midterm election
WATCH: Lone worker unclogs drain on flooded highway, reopens lanes
Rogers Park families celebrate Halloween, refuse to live in fear; killer still at large
Flossmoor voters to weigh in on longtime pick-up truck ban
Show More
How your favorite celebrities dressed up for Halloween 2018
Obama Presidential Center cleared to use Jackson Park for its campus
Former VP Joe Biden rallies with Lauren Underwood
When will fall colors peak in the Chicago area?
The White House playbook for Election Day security
More News