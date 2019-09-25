2 women attacked by man with hammer on Crystal Lake bike trail, witness tells police

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man attacked two women with a hammer on a bike trail in Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon, a witness told police.The McHenry County Conservation District Police Department said the attack occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on Ridgefield Trace bike trail near Oak Street and Ridgefield Road. A witness told police that the man attacked the two women with a hammer.Authorities said the two women were rushed to Northwestern Medicine McHenry County Hospital with injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.Meanwhile the Ridgefield Trace bike trail in Crystal Lake is not a busy trail according to neighbors, but it has always been safe."I go on that trail a lot," said resident Leslie Buck. "I've never had any incidents. I've never seen anybody that I wasn't comfortable with. This is very surprising.""Well, I'll keep my doors locked now for sure and my garage door down. I used to keep it up and take some precautions," said resident Al Franchi.The McHenry County Conservation District Police Department still searching for the man. He is described by police as a Hispanic or Filipino man in his mid-50s, 5 foot 7, clean shaven, stocky build and was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, a forest green sweatshirt and dirty jeans.