2 women attacked by man with hammer on Crystal Lake bike trail, witness tells police

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man attacked two women with a hammer on a bike trail in Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon, a witness told police.
The McHenry County Conservation District Police Department said the attack occurred at about 5:15 p.m. on Ridgefield Trace bike trail near Oak Street and Ridgefield Road. A witness told police that the man attacked the two women with a hammer.
Authorities said the two women were rushed to Northwestern Medicine McHenry County Hospital with injuries that are believed to be not life-threatening.
Meanwhile the Ridgefield Trace bike trail in Crystal Lake is not a busy trail according to neighbors, but it has always been safe.
"I go on that trail a lot," said resident Leslie Buck. "I've never had any incidents. I've never seen anybody that I wasn't comfortable with. This is very surprising."
"Well, I'll keep my doors locked now for sure and my garage door down. I used to keep it up and take some precautions," said resident Al Franchi.
The McHenry County Conservation District Police Department still searching for the man. He is described by police as a Hispanic or Filipino man in his mid-50s, 5 foot 7, clean shaven, stocky build and was wearing a Green Bay Packers hat, a forest green sweatshirt and dirty jeans.
