2 women charged with posing as rideshare drivers, selling cocaine

Lateka Delaney, 23 (Chicago police)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Two Milwaukee women were arrested for allegedly posing as rideshare drivers and attempting to sell narcotics in River North last month.

At about 4 a.m. on Nov. 24, Lateka Delaney, 23, and Nicole Cathey, 38, allegedly flagged down a man in the 200 block of West Grand Avenue and asked if he wanted a ride in their rideshare, police said. Upon entering the car, the women offered to sell the man cocaine, according to police reports.

The women were arrested a few minutes later and police recovered a bag of cocaine under the driver's side floorboard. Neither woman had a rideshare account and were not authorized to be driving the rental car that they were in, according to police.

The incident and arrests follow multiple warnings from police about women who were allegedly posing as rideshare drivers and then robbing unsuspecting passengers, though police could not confirm that Delaney and Cathey were involved in those previous incidents.

Delaney was charged with a felony count of possession of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle and soliciting unlawful business. Cathey, who police said was the passenger, was charged with the same misdemeanors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rideshareuberlyftcocainedrugsillegal drugsRiver NorthChicagoWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Glenview man, 26, charged in September death of construction worker on I-294 near Des Plaines
3 killed, 16 wounded in shootings since Friday evening
12 tornadoes reported in central Illinois
'Christmas Vacation' holiday display causes panic in Texas
264 vehicles towed after Chicago's winter overnight parking ban goes into effect
Funeral plans for President George H.W. Bush released
Chicago AccuWeather: Rainy and windy
Amid #MeToo, radio station nixes 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Show More
Mom accused of drowning, decapitating 5-year-old son
Mother gives birth while overdosing in fast-food restroom
Northwestern falls to Ohio State, 45-24, in Big Ten football championship game
Evanston police seek man who stabbed dog
More News