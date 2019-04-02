2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.The victims were in a parked car in the 7700-block of South Eggleston Avenue at about 11:38 p.m. when police said three men got out of a blue sedan and fired shots into the car.The two women were transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Authorities have not released their identities.A 19-year-old man transported himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said he was wounded in the right shoulder and is in stable condition.Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.