Crime & Safety

2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

EMBED <>More Videos

Two women were killed and a man was injured in a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.

The victims were in a parked car in the 7700-block of South Eggleston Avenue at about 11:38 p.m. when police said three men got out of a blue sedan and fired shots into the car.

The two women were transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Authorities have not released their identities.

A 19-year-old man transported himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said he was wounded in the right shoulder and is in stable condition.

Area South detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetygreater grand crossingchicagochicago shootingchicago crimewoman killed
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Children, elderly woman found living in 'deplorable' conditions in Dixmoor
Bodies of 2 missing in DuPage River in Shorewood recovered
Wrong-way driver involved in crash that killed ISP trooper ID'd
Chicago AccuWeather: Breezy with spotty rain on Tuesday
Jussie Smollett case leads to protests for, against Kim Foxx
School bus involved in crash in Downers Grove
Price is Right: How much will it cost to become Chicago mayor?
Show More
11-year-old Sofia Sanchez takes the stage again with her own organ donor commercial
'Inside Edition' anchor to undergo surgery after viewer spots lump
What you can do right now to stop robocalls
Thomas Kokoraleis, reputed 'Ripper Crew' member, registers to live in Aurora
Ald. Roderick T. Sawyer faces challenge in 6th Ward race
More TOP STORIES News