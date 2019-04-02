2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were killed and a man was wounded in a shooting in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood Monday night, Chicago police said.
The victims were in a parked car in the 7700-block of South Eggleston Avenue at about 11:38 p.m. when police said three men got out of a blue sedan, possibly a Ford, and fired shots into the car.
The two women were transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. They have been identified to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Senobia Bratley, 19, and Brittani Rice, 18.
A 19-year-old man transported himself to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Police said he was wounded in the right shoulder and is in stable condition.
The two women were in the front seats of the car. Police said about 30 shell casings were recovered at the scene
Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the women were "targeted" in the shooting. Police said the motive in the shooting is still unclear and the victims have no history with police.
All three victims were employees of a local Walmart and police believe they were dropping each other off after work. None of the victims live in the area of the shooting.
"We don't know exactly the reason why they were here, but we do know all three were friends," said Chicago Police Captain Gil Calderon. "They all worked at a nearby store and so we're actually trying to work backwards and trying to find out exactly what happened because as Commander Bradley knows there is no gang conflict in the area so it's puzzling."
In a written statement, Walmart said: "We're shocked and heartbroken by this senseless act of violence that resulted in the loss of our associates, Brittani and Senobia. Our prayers are with their families and friends, and we're supporting our associates during this time."
Neighbors said they heard the barrage of gunfire, but were shocked because they say this area is not a place where they see extreme violence like this. Most people have lived here for generations and they look out for each other. They said trouble is rare.
"Around 11:30, I heard gunshots and then next thing I know, I looked out the window and then I saw a car speeding down and then I came out the side and looked," said neighbor Zala Langston.
"I feel terrible," said neighbor Shedrick Sanders. "I'm just thankful that they didn't spray the whole neighborhood and other people didn't get killed."
Area South detectives are investigating and no one is in custody. Anyone with information can anonymously submit a tip at www.cpdtip.com.
2 women killed, man wounded in Greater Grand Crossing shooting
TOP STORIES
Show More