2 women robbed at gunpoint by woman outside Intercontinental Hotel on Magnificent Mile

By Alexis McAdams
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were robbed at gunpoint by a woman outside the Intercontinental Hotel on Michigan Avenue Thursday morning, Chicago police said.

The victims, ages 31 and 32, were walking when the female robber walked up to them, took out a handgun and demanded the women hand over their belongings, police said.

The women gave the robbers their belongings and the robber was seen getting into the passenger side of a dark green Chrysler 300M with a male driver, police said. The Chrysler was seen driving northbound on Michigan Avenue and then eastbound on Ohio Street.

Neither woman was injured. Area Central detectives are investigating and reviewing surveillance video from the hotel and other locations along the Mag Mile. No one is in custody.
