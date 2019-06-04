2 women shot at South Shore gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were hospitalized after being shot at a gas station in South Shore neighborhood early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.The shooting occurred in the 2300-block of East 75th Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.Two women were standing outside a vehicle when police said someone on foot walked up and began shooting, striking each of them.One victim, a 26-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower backside and is in stable condition. The other victim, a 27-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is in critical condition.Both women were transported to University of Chicago Hospital.Police said the 27-year-old woman appears to have been the intended target of the shooting.Police said the shooter fled on foot and is not in custody.