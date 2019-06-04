2 women shot at South Shore gas station

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were hospitalized after being shot at a gas station in South Shore neighborhood early Tuesday morning, Chicago police said.

The shooting occurred in the 2300-block of East 75th Street around 12:45 a.m., police said.

Two women were standing outside a vehicle when police said someone on foot walked up and began shooting, striking each of them.

One victim, a 26-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to the lower backside and is in stable condition. The other victim, a 27-year-old, suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and is in critical condition.

Both women were transported to University of Chicago Hospital.

Police said the 27-year-old woman appears to have been the intended target of the shooting.

Police said the shooter fled on foot and is not in custody.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagosouth shorewoman shotshootinggas station
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found dead in car trunk after apparent home invasion in Will County
Ald. Ed Burke in court Tuesday on corruption charges
Trump turns from pomp to business in UK visit
Facebook contractor pledged to refund customers, but not all have gotten money back
Residents see purple water after pump malfunction
''Jeopardy!' James' Holzhauer's run ends shy of record
U of Chicago librarian ends James Holzhauer's Jeopardy winning streak
Show More
Austin boy raises $22k for border wall by selling hot cocoa
Subway manager fired for denying black teen job
Andy Ruiz Jr. becomes 1st heavyweight champion of Mexican descent
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy Tuesday with showers early and late
Livingston Co. teacher charged with criminal sex assault of student
More TOP STORIES News