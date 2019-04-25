2 women stabbed outside NW Side bar

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two women were stabbed outside a bar on the Northwest Side Thursday morning, Chicago police said.The stabbing occurred at about 2 a.m. at Chill's Bar and Grill in the 5600-block of West Grand Avenue, police said.Police said when two women went to leave after a verbal dispute with several women, they were confronted on the sidewalk by two of the women they were arguing with.One of the women took out a knife, according to police, and stabbed the 20-year-old and 23-year-old.Both were taken to Stroger Hospital, one with a stab wound to the arm, the other with a stab wound to the back.The Chicago Fire Department said one of them is in critical condition and the other is in serious condition.Police said no one is in custody and a description of the stabber was not available.