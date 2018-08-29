2 workers die in scaffolding collapse near Disney World in Orlando, Fla, fire dept. says

EMBED </>More Videos

Emergency responders say two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed at a hotel under construction. (OCFire Rescue via Twitter)

ORLANDO, Fla. --
Emergency responders say two construction workers fell to their deaths when scaffolding collapsed above the sixth floor of a hotel under construction near Disney World.

A third worker managed to hang on and climb to safety early Wednesday.



The accident happened in Orange County just outside Disney property, according to Fire Rescue spokesman Mike Jachles.

He says there were about 18 workers at the scene when they got the call about the accident at 4:15 a.m. They were working at the top of the hotel, above the sixth floor, where concrete is being poured. Jachles says that the support structure gave way, sending two workers plummeting to their deaths. The third worker sustained minor injuries.



Jachles says the sheriff's office and federal investigators are examining what happened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldscaffoldingcollapseworker deathfloridaconstruction accidentDisney WorldFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Club bouncer critically wounded in NW Side shooting
2 struck by lightning in Highland Park as storms move through Chicago area
Woman fatally shot after traffic dispute in South Shore, police say
Tractor trailer full of candy flips in alleged road rage incident
Guns recovered from party bus in Kennedy Park
Police find headless body in home of missing man in San Francisco
11-year-old dies after being found in hot car in New York driveway
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy and cool after morning showers Wednesday
Show More
U.S. says terrorist bomb wizard who targeted Chicago is now dead
Jason Van Dyke talks to Chicago Tribune 1 week before murder trial
Man charged in West Town beating, sex assault
For Cubs pitcher, tickets to raise money for juvenile diabetes research are personal
More News