2 wounded in Logan Square shooting

CHICAGO --
Two people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The man and woman, both 26 years old, were driving in the 2000 block of North Saint Louis when they encountered a gunman who exited a Dodge Challenger, Chicago police said.

There was a "verbal exchange" and then the gunman opened fire, police said. The woman was struck in her hand and the man was hit in his abdomen.

The woman was in good condition at Norwegian Hospital, and the man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)
