2 wounded in Oak Forest shooting

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were shot Friday in southwest suburban Oak Forest.

Authorities were called about shots fired at 2:08 a.m. in the 4100-block of West 167th Street, according to a statement from Oak Forest police.

Officers arrived to learn that "an altercation had occurred and several shots had been fired," police said. Two people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the attack.

One was taken to Stroger Hospital while the other was taken to Franciscan Health Olympia Fields, according to police. Their ages and genders were not immediately available.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Oak Forest Police Investigations Division at 708-687-1376.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
