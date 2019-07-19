2 wounded in shooting at Oak Forest bar, sources say

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were wounded in a shooting at a bar in south suburban Oak Forest Friday morning, sources tell ABC7.

The shooting occurred at a bar in a strip mall in the 14800-block of South Cicero Avenue. The source said a male victim and female victim were transported to Olympia Fields Hospital. Their conditions are not known.

It is not clear how the incident started or if the shooting happened inside the bar or in the parking lot. Oak Forest police are investigating.
