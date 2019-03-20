2 wounded in Uptown shooting

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two men were wounded in a shooting in Chicago's Uptown neighborhood Tuesday night, police said.The shooting occurred at about 8:14 p.m. in the 1000-block of West Argyle Street, an area known for its bustling Vietnamese restaurants. The two victims were standing on the sidewalk when a gunman approached and fired shots, police said.A 27-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds. A 23-year-old man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital ins table condition with a gunshot wound in the jaw.One neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, described hearing shots and then screams then seeing the aftermath."People trying to help him, he was laying on his back, lifeless," she said. "People were trying to, like, apply pressure to the wounds, trying their best before the ambulance and fire department got here."Chicago police are investigating. No one is in custody.In all, five people were wounded Tuesday in gun violence across Chicago in a five hour time span on the South, West and North sides of the city.